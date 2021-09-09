Man reports identify fraud

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspaper

TRENTON — Police spoke to a man reporting identify theft on behalf of his wife who received a letter from the State of Michigan Health Department stating she had an unearned income notice.

The July 29 letter was received Aug. 5 and also said that the wife had unearned income reported by the IRS that was from the Georgia Department of Unemployment Compensation.

According to the report, the couple hasn’t lived in Georgia or filed for unemployment. The husband said they did not notice any other identity or finical fraud at the time of the report.

He was provided with a report number by police.