Shoplifter flees with North Face jackets

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A shoplifter grabbed two bundles of North Face jackets and other athletic clothing Sept. 3 from Dick’s Sporting Goods, 23349 Eureka Road, before fleeing in a white 2015 Nissan Sentra.

A store employee said the theft was captured on surveillance footage, and described the shoplifter as a young black male wearing a gray sweatsuit and a face mask. He estimated that more than $500 in merchandise was stolen.

Customers in the parking lot captured the license plate number of the thief’s car. Police officers noted that the car was registered to a man much older than the suspect.