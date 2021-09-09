Speeding motorcyclist critically injured

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A speeding 31-year-old Lincoln Park motorcyclist was critically injured at 12:30 a.m. Aug. 29 after he crashed into the rear of a vehicle in the 400 block of Oak Street.

The man, who was thought to have been driving 60 to 80 mph, was not wearing a protective helmet, and may have been intoxicated. He is being treated for life threatening injuries, and criminal charges are pending.

The driver of the vehicle struck was wearing a seatbelt, and suffered only minor injuries.