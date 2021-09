By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police were dispatched to Little Caesars, 2340 West Road, Sept. 5 for a stolen red and black Trek Mountain bike. The victim said he works at the pizzeria and parked his bike on the north side of the building.

About 6:20 p.m., he discovered the bike was missing. There was no suspect information.

The victim was advised to contact police if the bicycle was located.