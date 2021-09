By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A woman called police to Marian Drive Aug. 28 after one of her vehicle’s tires was slashed overnight. The resident said the rear passenger side tire was damaged the day prior at her apartment complex. She noticed the slashed tire about 1 p.m., according to the report.

Prior to making the report, the resident took her vehicle to the tire shop and had the tire placed for a cost of $110. There was no suspect information listed in the report.