Man reports low credit score after attempted fraud

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police responded to a request for a fraud report after a resident said he received a letter from Shop Your Way Master Card, from which he hasn’t owned a credit card.

He also said he didn’t own a credit card ever or ever heard of the company before. The resident called the phone number on the letter and they advised him to make a report, send his license and proof of residency.

Police advised the resident that he should not send the company any information until things are sorted out. He said he was not out of any money, but his credit score has gone down drastically.

The victim was also advised by police to acquire a credit report to see if the company and card is on there. He also was provided with a identify theft packet for more information.