Jeep window damaged

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police spoke with a resident who called police after his Jeep Liberty front passenger side window was broken. The last time the resident saw the Jeep was around 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and had left his house at 7 a.m. the next morning.

According to the report, one of the resident’s neighbors called him to let him know about the broken window. He is unsure who would’ve damaged his Jeep. There was nothing of value in the Jeep and nothing appeared to be stolen.

The resident was unsure if his insurance covered the damaged, based on his plan.