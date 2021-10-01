Wyandotte to use ARPA funds to replace 26-year-old fire engine

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Fire Chief Dan Wright received City Council approval Sept. 27 to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a 2022 E-One eMax Typhoon fire engine, replacing a 26-year-old engine.

The new custom fire engine, a $570,000 purchase, will be custom-build by E-One Fire Apparatus of Ocala, Fla.

The new fire engine will be received about 18 months after it is ordered, and will replace the 1995 Pierce fire engine at the Ford Avenue fire station, which serves the area of the city west of the railroad tracks and north of Eureka.

The Maple Street fire station, which has a 2010 KME fire engine, serves the area of the city east of the railroad tracks and south of Eureka.

The location of the two fire stations allows a fire truck to respond to any location in the city within five minutes, regardless of railroad crossing status.

Wright said the annual cost to repair and maintain the old Pierce fire engine exceeds the prorated annual cost of a new fire engine when applied over a 25-year-period.

Wright said the Wyandotte Police and Fire Commission concurred with the purchase at its July 27 meeting.

He said ARPA funds may replace city revenue lost due to the pandemic when it is directed to be used for police, fire and public safety services. Since Wyandotte is estimated to lose approximately $1.5 million in revenue, it is likely that the new fire engine purchase is eligible under the guidelines.