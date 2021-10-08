Comcast account fraudulently opened

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A resident said he observed a fraudulent charge from Comcast on his Experian credit report Sept. 15 which led him to file a report with police. The $794 charge was made on an unknown date in 2017.

According to the report, the address the charge was sent to was in Detroit and the resident did not know of anyone who could’ve opened the account in his name. He said he was living in Trenton when the account was opened.

He had been in contact with Comcast and Experian about the charge, and he was advised to file a report.

Police provided the man with the incident number and an identify theft packet.