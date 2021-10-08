Employees report building vandalism

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — Police responded to Progressive Health Care, 22015 Ecorse Road, Oct. 4 for a vandalized building where dark gray spray paint was observed on the north facing wall just east of the front door.

The spray painted words were unreadable, but three separate sections of the building were vandalized. An employee said she arrived about 6:15 a.m., but didn’t noticed anything was done to the building because it was dark when she arrived.

When it got lighter outside, she noticed the spray paint on the north wall of the building but did not see who did it. According to the report, when she left work Oct. 1 there was no spray paint. The building does not have exterior security cameras.

Another person who arrived about 6:40 a.m. also spoke with police and said she parked behind the building. As she pulled up, she observed a man standing on the sidewalk along the east side of the building. The man stopped walking and began to look at the witness. She reached over to pick up her belongings, and when she sat up the man walked north then stopped again and looked at her.

When she exited her vehicle, she observed the man again stop and look at her which she throught was very suspicious. The man then walked west in front of the building where the witness lost sight of him.

The man was described as black, wearing a beige coat or shirt, and black pants, and carrying a black backpack

Police advised the employee to contact them if they see the man again.