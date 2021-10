By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — The manager of Moran Buick GMC told police that the right front tire and wheel were missing from a Nissan Armada in the used car lot. He said the theft took place overnight from Oct. 1 to 2.

Police observed the Nissan in the front lot with the right front on a jack and the wheel and tire missing. There was no witness or security footage.