Vehicle windshield damaged

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police were dispatched to Marian Drive for a windshield that had been smashed on the passenger side. The victim said she discovered the damage about 6:50 a.m. Sept. 14. when she walked outside her house.

In the report, the victim said the last time she used the vehicle was about 8 p.m. Sept. 13 and did no know anyone who want to do this to her vehicle. The victim said that when she got home the previous night she saw a scooter lying in her front yard, but didn’t find it unusual due to the numerous neighborhood children always in the area.

When the victim found the damage to her vehicle, she noticed the scooter had been moved to another apartment. She was unsure whether she wanted to press charges, but did want the damage documented in a report to begin her insurance claim.

There was no suspect information.