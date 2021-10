By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A woman called police after the catalytic converter from her black Ford Escape stolen between Sept. 19 and 28.

She told police the Escape was parked and not driven during those days. When she went to start her Escape Sept. 28, the woman heard a loud noise coming from under her vehicle. She looked underneath the vehicle and saw fresh cut marks to the exhaust pipe and the catalytic converter gone.