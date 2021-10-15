Merchandise stolen from hardware store

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police responded to Keck Hardware, 2132 West Road, when the owner informed them that three items were taken by a younger man.

The theft took place Sept. 30 when the man entered the store, shoved two tubes of Lexel caulk and a caulk buddy down the front of his pants. According to the report, the stolen items totaled $17.47.

The owner showed police the video of the man stealing the items. Police were able to obtain photographs of the man, which were uploaded to the case file.

If the man is identified, the owner said he would like to press charges.