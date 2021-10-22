Drunken driver runs stop sign

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — The driver of a white Ford F-150 pickup who caught a police officer’s eye the night of Oct. 8 for tailgating on northbound Fort Street near Oak Street proceeded to run a stop sign at a turn-around lane and then began to weave between lanes on southbound Fort Street, prompting a traffic stop.

Despite the police officer activating his patrol car lights, the man continued to drive for several blocks before pulling over at Fort and Balsam streets.

When the police officer approached him, the driver’s speech was slurred, and he smelled of intoxicants. He failed numerous field sobriety tests, and refused a preliminary breath test.

He was then arrested and taken to the police station for booking, and his vehicle was impounded and towed.

Once at the police station, the man agreed to a preliminary breath test, and the man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.23, nearly three times the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

He was charged with operating while intoxicated, with a high blood-alcohol content.