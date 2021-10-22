Drunken man arrested for assault and battery at Jaycee Haunted House

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A drunken man was arrested for assault and battery after becoming combative Oct. 9 at the Jaycee Haunted House at 3131 Biddle, the former city hall.

The man had been agitating and goading people while he was standing in line for the haunted house.

Inside the venue, surveillance footage shows the man shoving another person multiple times, and punching a man in the hands and face.

After exiting the haunted house, he punched one of the volunteers, after which he was held down until police officers arrived.

The man was medically cleared by emergency medical technicians before being taken to the police station for booking.

A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood alcohol content of 0.16, twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan. He was booked and held.