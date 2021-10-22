Drunken man smashes stranger’s car window

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A man whose ex-girlfriend prevented him from driving drunk Oct. 10 by confiscating his car keys when he was at My Place Bar, 806 Biddle Ave., left angrily on foot.

He went to the nearby Speedboat Bar, and smashed the back windshield of a random stranger’s car with his fist, before walking west on St. John Street, then north along the railroad tracks.

Police officers began to search the area, and located the man near Alfred and Highland streets, west of the tracks.

Another police officer was able to find the owner of the damaged car, and when they agreed to press charges, they were able to arrest the drunken man for damage to property, and took him to the police station for booking.

A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.12, one-and-a-half times the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.