14 candidates vying for 7 seats on Taylor City Council

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — The City Council will have newcomers after residents cast their votes in the general election Nov. 2 with 14 candidates seeking the four-year seven open positions.

Candidates include incumbents Charles Johnson, Herman Ramik and Angie Winton, and challengers Amy Antwood, Jill Brandana, Chrissy Carmona, Tina Daniels, Nick Dmitruchina, Douglas Geiss, Justin Mordarski, Lindsey Rose, Ira Slaven, Asha Tyson and Chris Verdun.

Atwood is retired from Wayne Assembly since 2009 and a UAW member, Carmona is a licensed real estate agent, Daniels is currently transitioning from a position as a patient care coordinator into management, Geiss works in management at Ford Motor Company Management, Johnson is a license master plumber and Owner of Busy Bee Plumbing, Mordarski is a small business owner and CFO of a charity food pantry, Ramik is a security officer at West Junior High School, Rose is a small business owner, Slaven is a former first responder and retired fire inspector with the Fire Department, Tyson is an entrepreneur who teaches woman how to start and grow businesses from their hobbies, and Winton is a chief HR officer.

Each candidate was asked three questions with a 100- to 120-word limit for each. Responses over the word limit may be edited.

Brandana, Dmitruchina and Verdun did not respond by press time.

1. How will you work to prioritize the needs of residents and address their concerns?

Antwood: I feel every problem or concern is important. If it is important to a resident it should be important to their elected official. So they will be treated equally. From a large concern, to the smallest concern. Plus if I cannot help them, I will try to connect them to the right person for assistance.

Carmona: I will do all appropriate research on items put before me and I will work to make informed decisions, while also listening to the needs and wants of Taylor residents.

Daniels: Residents deserve to have their concerns heard, addressed respectfully and in a timely manner. We need to increase the information provided to them on agenda items and encourage resident participation at meetings. Residents should not feel left in the dark by the decisions made by their elected officials. Instead they should feel they have an open door of communication with council members. As a council we need to look at ways to decrease costs and cut wasteful spending while figuring out how to properly allocate money to keeping resident used facilities current and up to date for those of all ages.

Geiss: I think the top concern is the stability and integrity of our city government. While there have been no determinations or judgements against current elected officials, those unknowns are causing uncertainty. As the original author of the city of Taylor’s first and only ethics ordinance in 2007, and a champion of transparency through the first cable broadcasts of council meetings in 2002, and publishing of council agendas, meeting minutes, and on-line videos, I’ve demonstrated I support transparency and integrity. I also will bring a steady hand as a member of the Taylor City Council.

Johnson: Having a full time job and a small business keeps me fairly busy along with 5 grandkids. I’m not an email guy I would rather have a text message or a or a phone call to help out the residences of the city. And that’s exactly what I do from fixing trip hazards with my grandson teaching him how to give back. To clearing the line sight of a ditch that has been overgrown. Or just to go out and take pictures to forward it to the correct people. I drive this city a lot I’m in almost every neighborhood every week I try to be proactive at it and give people the heads up before there’s an issue. By being polite and respectful working together with the administration or other council people and employees things get done.

Mordarski: The best way to do this is to actually listen to the residents and hear what they have to say. It is the residents that will prioritize for me what is most needed. I plan on holding regular office hours so residents can meet me and I will also be available on social media. I also will not dismiss the concerns of residents as happens too frequently in this city. A perfect example was the recent council vote to allow a huge warehouse in a residential area. This is a horrible idea and was opposed by every resident who attended the meeting but council ignored their concerns and passed it anyways. I would never have voted for this.

Ramik: First you must come to terms with other elected officials who want to also work to prioritize what they fell should be implemented. Then most important is what the residents feel is needed to make their lifestyles better as well as what concerns them. You don’t just do things without listening to the people.

Rose: It begins with giving residents the information they need to hold local government accountable. The city council currently withholds the details of agenda items from the public so residents may have idea what is being voted on. This is especially true for financial matters. I would propose a new standard where the details of all items considered by council, including full contract language, is available to residents on the city website at least 5 days before the meeting. I will also hold office hours so residents can discuss their concerns with me in person. Currently, it mostly only the donors and special interests that have access to council, and that needs to change.

Slaven: Taylor should use technology better to help residents. Having a city budget and services online makes it easy for citizens to watch everything that gets done. This technological framework helps solve problems while also providing easier access for citizens to make service requests and get those delivered. City permits, registrations, garbage pickup and more, we need an online portal for citizens to get government service. Using data and technology to make the city smarter, effective, and with enhanced customer service. I would also like to develop locations (Zoom stations) that allow access to technology so citizens can become better connected and have increased access to city services. Focusing and implementing effective technologies and digital solutions today, will move Taylor forward and prepare us for the future.

Tyson: There are many opportunities to up-level Taylor into a richer lifestyle for every resident and businessperson. Unfortunately, we cannot get to that immediately. First, it is imperative that we earn back your trust. I can help restore our faith in our local government. Without believing officials are doing what’s right at city hall, our growth will be stunted. The community will suffer from broken-hearted perspective. I will address this by listening to Taylor residents and implementing what they need. I will advocate for an active and efficient interactive communication system for each resident to have a voice. Also, I intend on living the pledge of transparency and doing the right thing even when no one is watching.

Winton: There are a lot of needs and wants in our city. Unfortunately, there is also a limited budget so we have to prioritize our spending and ensure we plan for future years. I feel the biggest issues facing our community are ensuring residents receive the services they pay for in a timely manner, budget management including how to allocate the $11 million in ARPA funds received and public safety. We need to ensure we set the appropriate budget to address shortfalls in our public safety departments and work towards a plan for recruitment and retention. I am always responsive to resident concerns and try to get issues they are experiencing resolved. Residents can always reach out via phone, email, and social media.

2. What improvements or changes would you like to see happen within the city?

Antwood: First, I would try to have more transparency for city meetings, agendas, minutes of public meetings, all bids on contracts, both open and closed should be on the city website. Secondly, we need to offer a living wage to our city workers and better benefit packages so we have loyal employees that want to work for Taylor, this also includes our police and firemen. If they work in Taylor, they might buy homes in Taylor and raise families here. Third, the city charter needs to be updated to reflect the changes in Taylor through the years. And last, Taylor has become a diverse city, I would like to see that diversity reflected in the city workers. In order to make changes it depends on the council that is elected on Nov. 2.

Carmona: I would like to see our fire department fully staffed and with proper equipment. I would also like our current call center dismantled. This would put the individual workers back to their specific departments to answer calls thus eliminating needless call transfers and endless wait times.

Daniels: There is currently a huge lack of accountability within our city and very limited checks and balances. It is imperative that this is corrected as it is key to having an honest and scandal free local government. I would like to see stricter ethics provisions established, updates to city ordinances, lower property taxes, updates to roads and residential street lights, continuing improvements to all of our parks, safeguards added to protect our green-space and so much more.

Geiss: My biggest initiative will be to establish an organization of Southeast Michigan City Councils and Township Boards. For far too long, each city council and township board in southeast Michigan has operated in a vacuum. There is no sharing of best practices, lessons learned, or regional cooperation. What does another community pay to pave their roads? What are the costs of contracted services? Who bids on contracts? What economies of scale (and lower costs) can be achieved by working together. As a former state representative, I’m well aware that Taylor can do better if we work with our neighbors. I think this would a transformational organization.

Johnson: I would love to see more training for our employees including including the police, fire and ordinance. I believe the call center needs to be addressed, And the building department and rental inspection program needs to be a priority. I also know that this is not the job of a council person, but with suggestions and working together, I believe we can improve on the system. Now something that the council could do Approve ordinance for marijuana sales and grows in the city of Taylor. Also lot of talk about contracts being extended or not bid out the towing contract needs to be fixed. It’s been with the same vendor I believe over 14 years And it’s my opinion that the city of Taylor residents and the residents of downriver are paying way too much.

Mordarski: Taylor has one of the highest municipal tax rates (city taxes) in the entire state of Michigan. This is hard on our senior citizens and others on a fixed income. With everything from gas to food prices rising, the last thing our residents need is for their property taxes to go up even more. The is mostly the result of a special pension tax that Taylor residents must pay. It is currently over $300 per year for the average homeowner and will increase even further if not fixed by city council. I also want so focus on roads in our neighborhoods. While have been repaired, others remain neglected and have bad sections in need of repair.

Ramik: Improvements are very important not only to the residents but for future growth of the community. We presently have many parks but they need to be better maintained. This means personnel to have the time to do so. A teen club for the youth of this city. We must provide them a place so they can get off the streets, and keep them out of trouble and jail. Approximately $45,000 a year to keep a person in jail. More police and fire personnel.

Rose: We need a land use policy that enhances our neighborhoods and protects the little forest and greenspace we have left. We cannot allow warehouses and parking lots to be built in residential neighborhoods. To do so only erodes property values. We also have one of the highest city tax rates in the state. With high inflation on the horizon for some many items, residents should not have to pay even higher taxes. These high taxes are mostly driven by misstatement of the pension program and council needs to address this. Finally, we need to stop the “secret settlements.” Council routinely pays out large settlements using your tax dollars without giving the public any details of the reason or even the amount. We need full disclosure.

Slaven: Like every community in America, our police department, fire department, department of public works, water, and emergency medical technicians are all vital assets to our city and to the overall health, safety and welfare of all of our citizens. As a city council member, I will work with those departments and the city to ensure that they have what they need to be well trained and equipped. As a former first responder, I know that having the latest equipment that provides safety for the first responder, allows them to bravely do their job while protecting our citizens. I want to make sure that every area, every neighborhood in Taylor is treated fairly and the same. Every resident, regardless of your address, deserves the best from our city.

Tyson: I envision a happier people in our city. I want residents to love their lives. That cannot happen if they do not feel safe, heard or included. I seek to create opportunities for our neighbors to have a platform that is effective and honorably respectful to their needs.

Winton: Infrastructure improvements are always high on the list of priorities. Great improvements have been made over the past years and I would like to see that work continue. We need to evaluate and figure out ways to recruit and retain staff in all areas, specifically public safety. Having a properly staffed public safety departments is vital to maintaining a safe community that people want to reside in. Last, I believe we can always improve recreational opportunities, especially for teens and young adults. I would like to see improvements in this area (i.e. skate parks, more sports opportunities).

3. Why are you seeking re(election)? Why should people vote for you?

Antwood: I have been behind the scenes in Taylor politics since 2012. I have attended every council meeting and study session and posted them to my channel on YouTube and Facebook. I have read the city charter, I am knowledgeable of Robert’s Rules, the Open Meetings Act and the Sunshine Law. But most importantly I would like to see Taylor fulfill it’s potential as an economically successful, welcoming and safe city to live in.

Carmona: I am seeking to be elected because I am qualified, college educated and I am not a career politician. My goal is to simply do what’s best for the residents and businesses of Taylor while also maintaining financial responsibility.

Daniels: As a homeowner and lifelong resident, I know it can be a struggle getting answers to simple questions when dealing with the City of Taylor. My experience as a clinical lead assistant and safety coordinator, patient care coordinator and now moving into management has taught me to multitask, work well with others, be compassionate, and listen well to others to assure their safety and needs are being met. I’m use to working hard, doing research, implementing protocols, and having the integrity to do whats best for all involved. If elected, I will make residents a priority, which is what they deserve. We need people who are willing to stand up for what’s right, even if they are the only one standing.

Geiss: I have been involved in my community for nearly 40 years, and have called Taylor my home my entire life. I am seeking this position to continue to work positively towards the future. I have a proven track record of getting things done, working with all to get the job done. No one person will decide what we focus on and accomplish. I look forward to working collaboratively to get the job done, for the betterment of all. It would be an honor to be elected, once again.

Johnson: I really enjoy staying busy and doing things to help the city and people that not only I grew up in, but where my grand kids and family live. Eight years we’ve gone from a 3 million dollar deficit to 8 million dollars surplus. Eight balanced budgets. Businesses are coming to Taylor, population has grown, roads are being repaired roads are being repaved, water mains are being replaced infrastructure is getting fixed It’s a good time to watch this all happen. Yes sometimes you have to make the tough decisions which I can do. I always vote for what I feel is the best interest of the city. Agree or disagree that’s why I was voted in. By working together we have moved this city forward leaps and bounds and I look forward if elected to working with the new council. This is no time to be negative be positive be part of the solution and not part of the problem. I would appreciate your vote on Nov. 2.

Mordarski: I am a life-long Taylor resident and want to support the services that have made our city great like our police department, our parks and the recreation center. I want to address areas of concern like our current pension problems and high taxes so Taylor can improve even more.

Ramik: I am seeking re-election because I have the experience, knowledge and heart to help this community continue to grow. I am and will always be one of the people that believe I am the best and will continue to do what is right for the people. For 32 years I feel I have proven myself. As a police office and a councilman. I have not and will not ever have the FBI knock at my door or tap me on the shoulder. But I do promise to continue to clean corruption out of city hall. “So help me God.”

Rose: I want to help restore integrity and accountability to local government in Taylor. Unlike many of the other candidates, I am entirely self-funded and do not accept any donations or endorsements. Generally speaking, when some of these groups endorse, they tend to expect things like preferential treatment, contracts or city business when a person they endorse gets elected and I wish to avoid such a conflict of interest. I am completely independent of the special interests.

Slaven: Top two reasons I am running are financial stability and government integrity, Taylor needs both. I am the former CEO of the 14th largest nonprofit in Michigan. I was in charge of balancing and overseeing a budget that was roughly $130 million (2.5 times bigger than the city’s budget), which included program services, employee contracts, bond proceeds, building and property management and investment income; all the same financial issues that the city of Taylor deals with as well. I believe our government should be transparent. We need increased trust, honesty, and integrity in our government leaders. When a citizen has questions, they need answers. I vow that as councilperson, I will always act with the citizens’ best interests at heart.

Tyson: I am seeking election because to whom much is given – much is required. I am knowledgeable, caring and reasonable. That is what we need now more than ever. People should vote for me because I am the only candidate who can move us progressively forward and make history for the city by filling this void in representation. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Taylor’s African American population is the second largest ethnicity group at 17 percent. It is then reasonable to support at least 17 percent of Taylor’s city council also be African American.

Winton: I enjoy serving our community and believe I do it well. I am committed to making the right decisions for residents of our great city. I was appointed into a council vacancy in February of 2019 and have worked very hard over the past two years in researching issues and educating myself on effective local leadership including enrolling in and attending sessions in the Elected Officials Academy through the Michigan Municipal League. I have an extensive volunteer and community involvement history. I am extremely dedicated to serving others and I hope residents will give me the opportunity to continue to serve them as an elected councilperson.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])