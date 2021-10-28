Cigarettes, beer stolen from gas station

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A man took six cartons of cigarettes and a six-pack of beer the morning of Oct. 25 from the convenience store at the Meijer gas station, 14640 Pardee Road.

The store employee, who described the thief as a white male in his mid-30s, wearing a blue hoodie with darker pants, a dark baseball cap and a mask, said he walked around the gas station perimeter for 15 minutes before he entered the store.

She said he walked behind the retail counter and helped himself to the cigarettes, and didn’t talk to the employee when she asked what he was doing. He then walked to the other side of the counter, grabbed a six-pack of beer and walked out of the store without paying for the items. No force was used, and the man did not display a weapon.

Police officers searched the area for the suspect, but did not find anyone matching his description.