Purse stolen from movie theater

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A woman who left her purse at Cinemark Southland Center, 23000 Eureka Road, after a movie on Oct. 25 discovered it missing when she went back to find it.

The purse, a square-shaped black messenger-style bag, contained the woman’s vehicle keys, multiple credit cards, cash and her driver’s license.

Movie theater employees said they saw a man, who frequently hangs out in the theater, walk out with her purse. Surveillance footage confirmed the employees’ observations.

Shortly afterward, the thief used one of the credit cards to order takeout from the nearby Texas Roadhouse, then charged a small purchase at a nearby Target store.

Police officers checked the surrounding area, but were unable to locate the man.