Drunken driver runs red light; passenger possesses cocaine

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A driver who ran a red light at 12:20 a.m. Oct. 19 on Biddle Avenue near Emmons Boulevard was arrested for operating while impaired, and her passenger was later arrested for possession of cocaine.

The driver, whose speech was slurred, failed multiple field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test was administered, and the woman had a blood alcohol content of 0.15, nearly twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

The vehicle was searched in preparation for it being towed, and inside the passenger’s purse cellophane baggies of cocaine were found.

She was then also arrested, and both women were taken to the police station for booking.

Because of the narcotics, forfeiture paperwork was completed for the vehicle.