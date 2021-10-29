Drunken driver strikes two vehicles, flips SUV

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A woman who was drinking heavily while packing up her late mother’s house to sell it made the mistake of getting behind the wheel the afternoon of Oct. 15, striking two other vehicles before flipping her own sport utility vehicle and ending up in the hospital.

Witnesses and surveillance footage show the woman first striking the driver’s side rear bumper of a Ford Freestyle in the 4600 block of 16th Street.

Then, the woman hit a nearby silver Ram pickup, damaging it heavily, and causing her vehicle, a blue 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, to go airborne, and then roll over.

The woman, who smelled heavily of intoxicants, was extracted from her SUV by first responders, and taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she consented to a blood draw.

She was charged with operating while intoxicated, her first offense.