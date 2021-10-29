Drunken wedding guest causes disturbance

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A woman leaving a wedding reception with a man toward whom she had amorous intentions changed her mind, demanded the vehicle stop, then pounded on a random door at 12:20 a.m. Oct. 19, screaming for help in the 300 block of Ford Avenue.

The male driver and male passenger – the romantic interest – stopped the vehicle to make sure the woman was safe.

Police officers were called by people in the area, and the officers talked to the woman and the men. The woman’s story was inconsistent, and she was yelling and shouting profanities.

Some of the officers went back to the site of the wedding reception, and learned from witnesses that the woman left voluntarily with the men, leaving her husband at the reception, and was flirting with the male passenger while still at the reception.

The drunken woman said she was not sexually assaulted, but she contended that the men abducted her. She was highly intoxicated, and was not cooperative with the police officers.

She was taken into custody for being disorderly, and was taken to the police station to be booked, during which she did not cooperate, and was detained in a cell.