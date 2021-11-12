Belligerent drunken driver runs out of gas

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — Based on reports of a reckless driver on Grove Street near Biddle Avenue the night of Oct. 30, police officers discovered a man who had run out of gas, smelled of intoxicants and was hostile and resistant during their attempts to question him.

He initially refused to exit the vehicle, swore at the police officers, and behaved in an aggressive manner. He was arrested for disorderly conduct, and resisted being handcuffed.

A record check revealed that his driver’s license was suspended, and that he had six prior license suspensions and a prior alcohol violation. The vehicle’s license plate was removed, and a temporary plate was issued.

The vehicle, which was uninsured, was impounded and towed. While the man was in custody and en route to the police station, he said to the accompanying police officer, “I hope someone shoots you in your head, bitch.”

When the man arrived at the police station, he refused to take a breath test or cooperate with booking procedures.

A search warrant for a blood draw was obtained, and he was taken to Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, where four police officers, two security officers and a nurse held him down to allow the blood draw to occur.

He was then returned to the Wyandotte police station and held. The entire incident was captured on body camera footage.