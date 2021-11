By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A man called police Oct. 15 when he discovered that his 2011 Aluminum Venture double axel boat trailer had been stolen. He noticed it missing that morning.

Police were told that a black or dark blue new model pickup truck was seen driving behind the location with its lights off. A tall, skinny man exited the truck and drove off with the boat trailer.

The report said the victim had chained the wheels together. No other information was provided.