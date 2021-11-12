Drunken driver flees, crashes into tree

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A drunken driver who ran a red light at Fort Street and Ford Avenue at 1:22 a.m. Oct. 31, in full view of a police officer, fled from the subsequent traffic stop and led police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a tree at the intersection of 22nd and Vinewood streets.

The driver fled the initial traffic stop by driving 70 mph, with his vehicle lights off, in a residential neighborhood.

When the driver attempted to turn east onto Vinewood from 22nd Street, he crashed his car into a tree. He and his female passenger then exited the car with their hands up.

The man, who did not have a driver’s license, said he sped away from the traffic stop because he had been drinking. He was arrested for fleeing and eluding, and operating while intoxicated.

His vehicle was towed and impounded, and he was taken to the police station for booking, where he was held.

A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.10; 0.08 is the limit for legally drunk in Michigan.