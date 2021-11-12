Drunken driver gets stuck on tracks

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — Two men were discovered standing near the intersection of Biddle Avenue and Alkali Street at 1:21 a.m. Oct. 30, where their gray 2013 Honda Accord was stuck on the railroad tracks.

The driver said he was driving north on Biddle when he attempted to turn onto Alkali and accidentally ended up stuck on the railroad tracks.

The man, who smelled of intoxicants, said he had been drinking earlier at Whiskeys on the Water, a Wyandotte tavern on Biddle.

He failed multiple field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.128, more than one-and-a-half times the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

The man was arrested for operating while intoxicated, and taken to the Wyandotte police station, where he was booked and held, while the vehicle was removed from the railroad tracks and impounded.