Garage door damaged

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police spoke to a resident who said that while she was at work Oct. 21 someone dented her garage door. The woman said that someone must have used her driveway to turn around and pulled in too far, striking her garage door.

The garage door was observed to be dented and pushed in to the point where it couldn’t operate. A police report was made after the resident contacted her landlord who advised her to do so for insurance purposes.

The report number was provided and photos of the damage were taken.