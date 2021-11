By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A license plate tab was cut from the upper right corner of a vehicle license plate Oct. 25 while the vehicle was parked at Target, 14099 Pardee Road.

The victim, a 32-year-old Lincoln Park woman, said the theft occurred between 3:46 and 3:56 p.m., while she was in the store. She received a police report to take to a Secretary of State office to get a replacement plate and tab.