Beaumont Health donates $15,000 to Taylor FD for chest compression system

TAYLOR — The Fire Department recently received a $15,000 donation from Beaumont Health for Lucas Chest Compression System and accessories.

The City Council accepted the donation during its Nov. 16 meeting where Fire Chief Stephen Portis recognized Beaumont Hospital, Taylor; Chief Nursing Officer and VP of Operations Helena Hardin; and Beaumont Health Regional Community Affairs Manager Jeffery Chicoine.

Both were presented with a certificate of appreciation from Portis who said it was not the first time Beaumont has donated equipment or funds for EMS equipment.

“We’ve had a partnership with Beaumont Health … for over 25 years of caring for the sick and injured residents of the city,” Portis said.

Hardin spoke at the meeting, saying Beaumont Taylor is committed to ensuring the needs of the community are met.

“We understand the importance of partnering not only with our community, but our city, especially during these critical times,” she said. “We’re proud of our partnership with the Taylor Fire Department and happy to contribute to the mutual goal of improving patient outcomes for the residents of Taylor and for our surrounding communities as well.”

The equipment provided to the first responders is going to be an additional tool to use when they arrive on scene to a patient in cardiac arrest, Hardin said.

“The donation was made in hopes of improving response times, combating the ongoing substance abuse crisis we are facing in our community as well as ultimately saving lives,” she said. “That is our end goal. We deeply appreciate the role of the Taylor first responders and we hope this donation serves as a token of our commitment to the city and to its residents.”

Mayor Tim Woolley thanked Beaumont for its donation to the city.

According to the Lucas website, the system is an easy-to-use mechanical chest compression device that helps lifesaving teams around the world deliver high-quality, guidelines-consistent chest compressions to cardiac arrest patients, in the field, on the move and in the hospital.

