By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — Graffiti and profanities were spray-painted on one of the brick pillars at the new location for Epic Property Management, 1475 Eureka Road, and reported the morning of Nov. 9 by the business’ operations director.

The pillar faced the rear alley access, and was near the building’s garage storage area. There were no surveillance cameras, and contractors were still working on the new building. There were no suspects.