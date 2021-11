By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A rock thrown at a 2018 Ford Focus, between 6 p.m. Nov. 18 and 11 a.m. Nov. 19, shattered the rear glass window while the car was parked in the alley behind a house on Poplar Street.

There were no security cameras in the area, and no suspects. The vehicle owner believes the vandalism was random.