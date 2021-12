By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A resident learned that a Bank of America credit card was opened in his name, without his permission after he received a letter from the company Nov. 9.

He said the bank could not give him much information other than that the card had not been used, and was opened in his name.

The resident could not think of a suspect and cancelled the credit card. A claim was filed with the bank, and police provided the resident with information on fraud and identity theft.