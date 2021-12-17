Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A metallic gray Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from a driveway on McKinley overnight Dec. 6 to 7.

The victim said she parked the Jeep about 7 p.m. and was going to put her antitheft device on the steering wheel, but didn’t have the key so she left it in the passenger seat. She was confident she locked the car and entered the house. When she woke up the next morning, the Jeep was gone.

Police checked the driveway and saw no visible signs of the vehicle being dragged, towed or pushed from the driveway and no signs of broken glass.

The Jeep was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.