Woman’s purse taken from shopping cart

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A man allegedly stole a woman’s purse containing $126 in cash was stolen from her shopping cart at Ollie’s, 9850 Telegraph Road.

The victim said the pink purse was in the cart’s child seat while she shopped for a specific toy for her son when she asked a nearby man for help. He started to help look for the toy when the woman turned her back to the cart. When she turned back, the man and the purse were gone. He was described as white and young with brown hair and a thin build, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

She searched the store, and saw the man walking empty-handed in the parking lot. She confronted the man near his SUV, but he denied taking the purse. The man emptied his pockets which revealed an unknown amount of cash. He then got in the SUV and drove off.

Employees helped search for the purse — which also contained a Michigan identification card, Social Security card, debit card and health insurance card — but did not find it. The store manager said none of the security cameras were operating at the time.

A vehicle license check showed it was a rental registered out of Tulsa, Okla.