Combative, drunk Trenton man arrested 

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A drunken and combative 29-year-old Trenton man was arrested outside of the Dotte Pub, 116 Oak St., on Dec. 11 after he became verbally argumentative with other customers and was asked to leave.

Despite his friends’ attempt to defuse the situation, the man was unable to calm down, and started yelling profanities at a group of people outside a nearby apartment building.

He was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct, and was taken to the police station, where a preliminary breath test was administered. The man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.14, nearly twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan. He was subsequently processed and held.