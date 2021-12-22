Door glass smashed in failed safe theft

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — Two men smashed the door glass at Cirilla’s, 20085 Eureka Road, at 4:13 a.m. Dec. 14, in a failed attempt to steal a small floor safe.

When they were unable to steal the safe, one of the men stopped and selected eight items of clothing, valued collectively at $200, before fleeing the store.

The manager was able to pull up the surveillance camera footage, and promised to provide a copy to the police detective bureau.

Both were white males, one wearing a black jacket, dark pants and a red bandana, while the other was wearing a tan jacket and dark pants. Both were wearing gloves, and did not leave any fingerprints.