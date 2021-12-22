Drunken Trenton man crashes car

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A drunken 66-year-old Trenton man who accidentally ended up in Wyandotte on his way home from a Trenton pub Dec. 13 struck the wall of a parking structure at Biddle Avenue near Oak Street, as well as multiple trash cans, before he stopped his SUV near Biddle and Chestnut Street.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured, but had slurred speech, glassy eyes and smelled of intoxicants.

He failed multiple field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.14, nearly twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

His vehicle was impounded and towed, and he was taken to the police station, where he was booked and held.