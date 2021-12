By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A thief who smashed the entry door glass at Bob Evans Restaurant, 20465 Eureka Road, between 9:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 14 discovered two empty cash drawers at the front counter.

The manager said multiple people handle the cash drawers during the day, so it was unlikely that any viable prints could be lifted from them.

Nothing else in the store was disturbed or stolen. The manager said the store did not have an alarm or surveillance system.