By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 21-year-old Southgate man was arrested Dec. 11 for an outstanding felony warrant with the Monroe Police Department for possession of Fentanyl, after a Wyandotte police officer received a flag on his license plate.

During a search of his vehicle, two Adderall tablets, for which he did not have a prescription, were discovered.

His vehicle was impounded and towed, and he was taken to the police station, where he was processed and held.