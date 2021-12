By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A shoplifter who attempted to steal a $200 drill combo the afternoon of Dec. 19 from Jerry’s Ace Hardware, 2245 Fort St., was foiled by an employee who was able to remove the item concealed under the suspect’s coat before he fled the location.

The store employee said the suspect, a black male, who was 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 245 pounds and 25 to 30 years old, entered a waiting car in the alley, which fled north on Fort Street.