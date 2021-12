By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A signed Gordie Howe Red Wings jersey valued at $1,200 was stolen at 6:47 a.m. Dec. 20 from Fanatic U, a sportswear store at 16750 Allen Road.

The front door window glass was shattered to gain entry. An employee confirmed that nothing else in the store was stolen or disturbed.

A neighborhood witness said they saw wo men running from the store at the time of the break-in.