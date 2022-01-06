Public comment on Van Born Gateway proposal open

Study sessions planned

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — The city is asking residents for public comments on the proposed Van Born Gateway district overlay that also includes Dearborn Heights.

Comments can be submitted electronically by emailing Taylor Planning Director Lora Fell at [email protected] with the title “Van Born Gateway District Overlay.”

Study sessions are scheduled at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 and Feb. 2. Residents can submit comments until a public hearing, which is tentatively set for Feb. 16.

According to the city’s website, the proposal is part of an eventual Van Born Corridor Improvement Plan involving Taylor, Dearborn Heights and Wayne County. A map shows the plan will improve Van Born Road between Inkster and Pelham roads.

The overlay district is being proposed for the following purposes:

• To enhance the appearance of both cities by introducing site and building design requirements that will enhance the district.

• To support economic development within the Gateway overlay district.

• To create a positive impression of the cities and to provide an attractive introduction to the communities.

• To protect the public health, safety and welfare of the residents of the cities through coordinated land use regulations.

• To improve the vehicular and pedestrian safety of the residents and visitors through land use regulations and physical improvements.

• To provide a mechanism for retrofitting previously developed sites.

• To improve the sustainability through increased landscaping that break up large areas of impervious surfaces, provide shade, control noise and dust, buffer and screen incompatible land uses, and promote a safe environment with an overall pleasant appearance and that facilitate circulation.

• To maximize retention of existing trees, shrubs, and other natural and environmentally sensitive areas which are deemed a valuable resource.

• To ensure a coordinated effort between the cities of Taylor and Dearborn Heights through adoption of the same regulations and procedures within the district.

Discussions on the Van Born Corridor project began in 2017, under former Mayor Daniel Paletko, to make significant improvements to the the infrastructure and streetscape.

At a May 25, 2021, Dearborn Heights City Council meeting Councilman Dave Abdallah — now council chair — asked for an update on the project.

Mayor Bill Bazzi said that there have been several meetings between Taylor and Dearborn Heights since he became mayor with the last one about three weeks ago.

Present at the meeting was now-City Engineer Ali Dib, then Department of Public Works Director John Selmi, the city of Taylor team including its building department and public works department, and representatives of Wade Trim.

For more information or to view additional documents on the proposal go to www.cityoftaylor.com.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])