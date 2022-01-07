Dingell, Tlaib to run in new districts following commission redistricting approval

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) announced she will move from her Dearborn home in the current 12th Congressional District into the newly mapped 6th Congressional District.

The newly drawn 6th District represents 60 percent of her constituents, but does not contain Dearborn, which will be part of a Voting Rights Act or VRA district with parts of Detroit.

“I have always believed that representation matters, so I will not run in a VRA district,” she said. “With very mixed emotions, I will be moving to continue serving the vast number of my current constituents, and I look forward to meeting new voters, making my case, and earning their vote.”

A Dingell has represented Dearborn in the U.S. House for 90 years: John Dingell Sr. for 22 years, John Dingell Jr. for 60 years, and Debbie Dingell for two terms, currently entering her eighth year.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-13th District) has announced that she will run in the 12th District, following the announcement of the retirement of U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-14th District).

The new 12th Congressional District represents about 66 percent of Tlaib’s current constituents.