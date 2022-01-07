Trenton Council vacancy comes down to drawing lots; Cabautan back on board

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Former City Councilman Scott Cabautan is back on the council following a lot drawing selection as a result in two 3-3 tie votes over two candidates for the seat.

An interview process narrowed down the candidates to Cabautan and Emily Hornbeck. Both ran unsuccessfully for a council seat in the November 2021 general election.

The vacancy was caused by the resignation of longtime Councilman Bill LeFevre last month after 31 years serving on the council due to his health.

Cabautan was appointed after a multi-step process to fill the vacant seat and complete the remaining term through Nov. 20, 2023. The last time the council had to appoint a councilman was in December 2019 where Cabautan was selected to fill the vacancy left by Mayor Steven Rzeppa.

At the time, Rzeppa was a councilman with two years remaining on his term but became mayor following the death of Mayor Kyle Stack in November 2019.

In 2022 a total of eight candidates, including Cabautan and Hornbeck applied for the open seat but only six attended the meeting and interviewed. Following two question-and-answer sessions, and votes, the candidates were narrowed to Cabautan and Hornbeck.

A motion and support was first made to have Cabautan fill the vacancy followed by a vote which ended in a tie 3-3. Rzeppa and Councilmembers Timber Baun-Crooks and Nelson Perugi voted in favor of Cabautan.

Both candidates were set for another Q&A but council members and Rzeppa said they did not have any more questions to ask.

Then a motion and support was made to appoint Hornbeck for the position which resulted in another 3-3 tied vote. Council members Rick Benedetti, Wendy Pate and Dora Rodriguez voted for Hornbeck.

As a result of tie vote, the last option for the council was a lot drawing per the city charter which follows the Michigan Election Law (Excerpt) Act 116 of 1954.

Under the law, City Clerk Debra Devitt drew the names to determine the order of drawing by Cabautan and Hornbeck for envelopes. One of the envelopes said “elected” and other said “not elected.”

It was determined that Hornbeck drew first, followed by Cabautan with Cabautan picking the envelope that said “elected.” Both candidates congratulated each other and were thanked by council and Rzeppa.

To watch the special meeting go to the city’s YouTube page.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])