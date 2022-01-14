Military tribute banners proposed for downtown Wyandotte

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The City Council approved a Military Tribute Banner program proposed by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1136 and American Legion Post 217 during its Jan. 10 meeting.

VFW Post 1136 Commander Brian Martin said the city’s veteran service organizations will sell banner locations in the downtown to Wyandotte veterans or their family members, with the veteran’s photo and military service information.

He said the banners will honor service members originally from Wyandotte, those who currently live in the city or have a business in the city, or those who are a member of one of the veteran service organizations in Wyandotte.

Martin said premium locations have been identified, and will be reserved for active duty or Gold Star family members. Gold Star families are those who have lost a family member through active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Martin said the ultimate goal is for the VFW and the American Legion to use the program to raise some much-needed funds to support its organizations, while displaying Wyandotte’s patriotism from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.

He said there is currently a military tribute banner honoring the late Mayor Joseph Peterson at Biddle Avenue and Maple Street, near the clock tower.

Martin said the banner brackets may be used for other city banners when the military banners are not displayed, which is in the fall after Veterans Day, in the winter, and in the spring prior to Memorial Day.

He said he hopes the project will represent the city’s ongoing gratitude and support for its veterans and active-duty service members.

Martin said they will offer two banner sizes: 18-inches-by-36-inches, and 30-inches-by-60 inches. Examples can be seen at militarytributebanners.org.