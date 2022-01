By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A blue Samsonite backpack with workout clothes and toiletries was reported stolen Dec. 11 from a pickup parked in the 400 block of Orchard Street.

The victim, a 46-year-old Wyandotte man, said he didn’t remember if he locked the vehicle.

A neighbor said that at 3:15 a.m. that day they saw someone near the pickup, and reported the suspicious situation to police dispatch.