By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A square cut diamond earring, $250 in cash and a bottle of liquid methadone were reported stolen Jan. 10 from a lockbox in the trunk of a car with non-functional door locks parked in a driveway in the 11700 block of Syracuse Street.

The victim said when he went out to the vehicle, a 2003 Honda Civic, he found the trunk lid open and discovered that the vehicle had been ransacked.

There were no witnesses, and no suspects.