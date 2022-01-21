Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Wyandotte Council approves amended agreement for old city hall redevelopment

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Wyandotte DDA Director Joe Gruber (right) addresses the city council, including Mayor Robert DeSana (left), City Clerk Larry Stec, and Councilmembers Robert Alderman and Kaylyn Crayne, about an amendment to the purchase agreement for the former Wyandotte City Hall, 3131 and 3149 Biddle Ave., and Parking Lot 4, with Rise Above Ventures for a three-story, mixed-use facility with residential units and commercial space at its Jan. 10 meeting.

 

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The City Council approved an amended purchase agreement with Rise Above Ventures for the redevelopment of the former city hall into a three-story, mixed-used residential units and commercial space entity. 

The site, 3131 and 3149 Biddle Ave., and Parking Lot 4, will be sold for $100,000, to Ron Thomas of Rise Above Ventures. 

The project will consist of a mixed-use facility with at least 35 residential units and 5,000 square feet of commercial space. 

Parking Lot 4 will be leased to the developer for 99 years, for a one-time payment of $1, and will be used for public parking, with the landlord assuming responsibility for snow removal and parking lot repair. 

The purchase contract has a clause that will require the purchaser to pay additional consideration if the building becomes a tax-exempt property within the first 20 years. 

The due diligence phase should be completed by Sept. 1, with the two-year construction ending in June 2024, upon completion of final inspections and the issuance of a certificate of occupancy.