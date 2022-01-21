Wyandotte Council approves amended agreement for old city hall redevelopment

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The City Council approved an amended purchase agreement with Rise Above Ventures for the redevelopment of the former city hall into a three-story, mixed-used residential units and commercial space entity.

The site, 3131 and 3149 Biddle Ave., and Parking Lot 4, will be sold for $100,000, to Ron Thomas of Rise Above Ventures.

The project will consist of a mixed-use facility with at least 35 residential units and 5,000 square feet of commercial space.

Parking Lot 4 will be leased to the developer for 99 years, for a one-time payment of $1, and will be used for public parking, with the landlord assuming responsibility for snow removal and parking lot repair.

The purchase contract has a clause that will require the purchaser to pay additional consideration if the building becomes a tax-exempt property within the first 20 years.

The due diligence phase should be completed by Sept. 1, with the two-year construction ending in June 2024, upon completion of final inspections and the issuance of a certificate of occupancy.