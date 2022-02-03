Free drive-through COVID-19 testing site moving to TSX parking lot

TAYLOR — A COVID-19 Quality Care Free Drive Thru Testing site is moving to the parking lot of the Taylor Sportsplex, 13333 Telegraph Road. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

This site is a drive-through – there is no need to enter the Sportsplex. This site offers PCR and not rapid testing results.

Test recipients should take their health insurance card, but if they do not have health insurance, their test will still be conducted with no out-of-pocket cost.

For further information, email [email protected] or call 313-653-5053.